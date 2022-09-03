Victims of deadly house fire in Pope County identified as ranch owners

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Two people who died in a house fire in Pope County, Ark., have been identified as the founders of Diamond A Ranch.

According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified about a structure fire in the 400 block of Diamond Place, northeast of Lamar, at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Once on the scene, emergency crews found a fully engulfed house fire and were told by family members that two people were still inside the home.

After fire crews extinguished the fire, the bodies of 69-year-old Herman Ahrens and 66-year-old Kathryn Ahrens of Lamar were found inside, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames. Family members believe a heat lamp on the front porch put out for a baby calf could be where the fire started.

In the social media post, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says he extends his deepest sympathy to the family affected by the tragic fire.

