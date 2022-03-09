Police: 2 dead after late-night house fire near Lamar

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.

LAMAR, Ark. — Two people died at a home in Pope County, Arkansas, northeast of Lamar, due to a house fire, according to the sheriff's office.

In a social media post, the Pope County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were notified about a structure fire in the 400 block of Diamond Place near Lamar at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Once on the scene, emergency crews found a fully engulfed house fire and were told by family members that two people were still inside the home.

After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two individuals were found inside, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

In the social media post, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says he extends his deepest sympathy to the family affected by the tragic fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they are released.

