Two people found dead at Fayetteville park

Fayetteville police say they found a man and woman in their 50s dead at Walker Park on Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two people in their 50s were found dead at a Fayetteville park Thursday, Feb. 24.

Officers found the pair inside a tent while responding to a welfare check at Walker Park.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, but foul play is not suspected, according to Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The temperature dropped in Fayetteville dropped to 21 overnight. Both bodies will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for further evaluation.

Police are not releasing the identities of the deceased at this time.

