Two killed, including 5-year-old, after crash in Muldrow

MULDROW, Okla. — Two people are dead, including a 5-year-old child, after a crash in Muldrow, Oklahoma.
According to an accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Devin Tebow of Sallisaw was traveling west on I-40 around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The report states that the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into an embankment and striking a creek bed. The vehicle rolled, coming to a rest in the creek.
Tebow and a 5-year-old child were killed during the crash. The identity of the child has not been released.
OHP says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. The cause is still under investigation at this time.