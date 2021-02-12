Two killed, including 5-year-old, after crash in Muldrow

The vehicle left the roadway, rolling and crashing into a creek in Muldrow, Oklahoma.

MULDROW, Okla. — Two people are dead, including a 5-year-old child, after a crash in Muldrow, Oklahoma.

According to an accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Devin Tebow of Sallisaw was traveling west on I-40 around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The report states that the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into an embankment and striking a creek bed. The vehicle rolled, coming to a rest in the creek.

Tebow and a 5-year-old child were killed during the crash. The identity of the child has not been released.