2 killed in Crawford County car crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two people were killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Crawford County.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, Christopher Gawf, 25 of Muldrow, Oklahoma, and Kalie Coughran, 24, of Cedarville died after crashing on State Highway 220 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday (July 8).

The report states that the 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Gawf crossed the center line and struck a ditch at the intersection of Highway 220 and Howell Cabine Drive.