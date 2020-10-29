Two people killed in Mulberry after being struck by vehicle while parked on interstate shoulder

59-year-old William Burrow of Bald Knob and 39-year-old Jesse Lowrey of Copan, Oklahoma were killed in the accident.

MULBERRY, Ark. — Two people were killed in an accident on Interstate-40 in Mulberry Wednesday (Oct. 28) around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, 59-year-old William Burrow of Bald Knob and 39-year-old Jesse Lowrey of Copan, Oklahoma were killed in the accident.

The report states that one vehicle was on the side of the interstate after a prior crash and Burrow and Lowrey, along with two other people Clint Jones and Clarissa Hobbs, were all outside of the vehicles on the north shoulder.

Another vehicle left the roadway and hit one of the parked vehicles, pushing it into all of the pedestrians.

Lowrey and Burrow were killed and Jones and Hobbs were taken to Fort Smith hospitals with unknown injuries.

The report states that the road was wet and the weather was cloudy and rainy at the time of the accident.