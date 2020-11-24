Two killed after crash with semi-truck in Gentry

Two women were killed after a semi-truck rolled on top of their vehicle on Highway 59.

GENTRY, Arkansas — Two people are dead and one is injured after an accident involving a semi-truck in Gentry.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on Monday (Nov. 23) around 7 a.m. on Highway 59 north of Gentry.

The report states that a Honda driven by Ana Delia Mejia Flores, 45, of Springdale was traveling northbound around a curve when a semi-truck, driven by Keondrick Banks, 38, of Lincoln, heading southbound began to roll and crossed the center line in front of the Honda.

The semi-truck landed on the Honda killing Flores and her passenger Flor Maribell Recinos Valle, 33, of Springdale.

Banks was taken to a hospital in Siloam Springs with unknown injuries.