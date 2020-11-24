x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Two killed after crash with semi-truck in Gentry

Two women were killed after a semi-truck rolled on top of their vehicle on Highway 59.

GENTRY, Arkansas — Two people are dead and one is injured after an accident involving a semi-truck in Gentry.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on Monday (Nov. 23) around 7 a.m. on Highway 59 north of Gentry.

The report states that a Honda driven by Ana Delia Mejia Flores, 45, of Springdale was traveling northbound around a curve when a semi-truck, driven by Keondrick Banks, 38, of Lincoln, heading southbound began to roll and crossed the center line in front of the Honda.

The semi-truck landed on the Honda killing Flores and her passenger Flor Maribell Recinos Valle, 33, of Springdale. 

Banks was taken to a hospital in Siloam Springs with unknown injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The report states the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time. 

RELATED: 14-year-old dead due to hunting accident in Sebastian County

RELATED: Family establishes scholarship in name of 22-year-old UA student who lost her life in accident