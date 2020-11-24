Two killed after crash with semi-truck in Gentry

GENTRY, Arkansas — Two people are dead and one is injured after an accident involving a semi-truck in Gentry.
According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on Monday (Nov. 23) around 7 a.m. on Highway 59 north of Gentry.
The report states that a Honda driven by Ana Delia Mejia Flores, 45, of Springdale was traveling northbound around a curve when a semi-truck, driven by Keondrick Banks, 38, of Lincoln, heading southbound began to roll and crossed the center line in front of the Honda.
The semi-truck landed on the Honda killing Flores and her passenger Flor Maribell Recinos Valle, 33, of Springdale.
Banks was taken to a hospital in Siloam Springs with unknown injuries.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The report states the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time.