Two inmates escape from LeFlore County Detention Center

Deputies say Jeromy Call and Jason Delao allegedly stole a truck with weapons inside. They are considered armed and dangerous at this time.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Police are searching for two inmates who escaped from the LeFlore County Detention Center.

According to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, Jeromy Call and Jason Delao were unaccounted for during headcount shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Call is a 38-year-old white male who is 5'11, weighs 142 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Delao is a Native American man who is 5'7, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Both men were wearing grey sweatpants.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, the camera footage shows Call and Delao escaping out of a two story window by using several sheets tied together to scale down the wall.

The Sheriff said it looks like the pair had dug a hole in a wall over a period of time and made their way into a maintenance room where they busted out the window to escape.

According to Derryberry, the inmates are reported to have stolen a 2015 white Ford F150 pickup truck with Oklahoma tags BOK160. He says there should be damage to the rear driver-side bumper.

Derryberry also says a rifle, handgun, and ammo were in the vehicle when it was stolen.

The escaped inmates are considered armed and dangerous at this time.

This is the second time Call has escaped. According to Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Call escaped from the Leflore County Detention center back in February of 2021 when he was being held for multiple counts of felony burglaries. Before he escaped, Call was headed to prison for the burglary charges and February escape. Delao had turned himself in at the detention center to serve a short time in jail.