Police: Two guns found in Jason Rapert's bag at Little Rock airport

Two guns were found in former Arkansas legislator Jason Rapert's bag at the Little Rock airport and he was allowed to return the guns to his car before boarding.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two loaded guns were found inside former state senator Jason Rapert's bag at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock and was allowed to return the guns to his vehicle before boarding his flight, according to a police report.

On April 19, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to the airport after a TSA agent noticed two guns in a bag.

Officers opened the bag that belonged to Rapert and found the loaded handguns and unloaded them. The two guns were a Taurus 410/45 Revolver and a Browning 22.

Rapert, who has a concealed carry license, told police at the time that he didn't know the guns were in his bag.

He was allowed by officers to put the guns in his car and was able to board his flight and continue his trip.

Rapert said in a statement that since he travels frequently he tries to "ensure" that any bags or briefcases are cleared of any guns he is carrying and thought his bags were clear.

"The TSA agents and officers were very cordial and the process went as expected," Rapert said. "They made their report and returned my firearms which I secured before returning inside and boarding to go on about my business."

Rapert said that although he checked his bag, he urged others with concealed carry licenses to check "twice to ensure they are not surprised just like I was."

According to TSA, firearms are able to be transported on commercial aircrafts "only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage."

Arkansas law also states that a person is prohibited from carrying a gun "inside the passenger terminal of any airport" unless the firearm is "encased for shipment for purposes of checking the firearm as baggage to be lawfully transported on any aircraft."

A licensee who has completed a training course and obtained a "concealed carry endorsement" is exempted from the restrictions on carrying concealed guns in certain places.

Two other passengers on April 19 were also found with guns inside their bags and were allowed to return them to their vehicles, according to police.