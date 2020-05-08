They’re also making voter registration forms and absentee ballot request forms available at participating stations.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two fire stations in Fort Smith are giving away masks.

Chief Phil Christensen & Division Chief Mark Talley along with his staff of firefighters and first-responders, want to make certain that ALL students of the Fort Smith Independent School District have access to wearing masks as they return to school.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 5, you can pick up a mask or register to vote at fire stations number 5 and 10.

Station 5 is located at 4123 Spradling Avenue in Fort Smith, and station 10 is on 4401 Burrough Road in Fort Smith.