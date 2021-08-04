Two dead following fatal crash in Benton Co.

The accident happened on U.S. Hwy. 549 late Wednesday night in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — A deadly crash in Bentonville took the lives of two people late Wednesday (April 7) night in Benton Co.

The accident happened on U.S. Hwy. 549 at 8:04 p.m., according to a fatal accident report.

The victims were 84-year-old Gary ONeal of Sulpher Springs and 56-year-old Jim Fultz of Gravette.

According to the report, ONeal was traveling southbound on Hwy. 549 and crossed the double yellow line before hitting a concrete barrier.

He then traveled down the barrier until colliding with Fultz, who was traveling northbound, head-on.

Road conditions were wet, according to the report.