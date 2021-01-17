Bills would require hospitals to allow visitors; hospitals say flexibility needed

Two bills would require medical providers to allow patients to have visitors.

Two bills would require medical providers to allow patients to have visitors, but the Arkansas Hospital Association says hospitals need flexibility to protect patients, visitors and health care workers.

House Bill 1061 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-East End, would create the No Patient Left Alone Act requiring health care providers to allow at least one person to be physically present with the patient on a daily basis at reasonable times during their hospitalization, office visit, or institutionalization.