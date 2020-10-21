Two bars open in downtown Fort Smith amid pandemic challenges

Tipsy’s Pub at 1000 Garrison Ave., and Prohibition Bar at 701 Rogers Ave., have both opened in the past few weeks.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Think you might need a drink, or more, in this pandemic and political environment? Good news. Downtown Fort Smith has two new bars to help residents socialize in this time of social distancing.

Tipsy’s Pub at 1000 Garrison Ave., and Prohibition Bar at 701 Rogers Ave., have opened in the past few weeks offering new places for people to meet for their favorite libation. Both bars are located within the new downtown entertainment district in Fort Smith.

Tipsy’s Pub, which opened Oct. 1, is the product of a partnership between Miguel Chavez and Hector Torres, both long-time employees of La Huerta in Fort Smith.

“We both had experience running and managing a Mexican restaurant. We know what people like in a bar. We knew what was needed to manage a bar and we wanted to try opening a bar,” Chavez said.

When the owners of R Landry’s New Orleans Café decided to return to their former location at 613 Garrison Ave., they let Chavez and Torres know and the duo jumped at the chance to rent the building. Unfortunately, about a week after they signed the lease, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the state to close restaurants and bars, Chavez said.