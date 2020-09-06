Two arrested for vehicle thefts in Logan County

Two women have been charged with Theft of Property in Logan County.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — On May 29, 2020, investigators with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence in the Chismville area on State Highway 23 north of Booneville due to information received on a truck stolen out of Logan County.

The stolen 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck was located in a field near the house, according to Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey.

The truck was recovered and Melissa Cundiff, 39, and Cierra Smith, 30, who both live near the location, were arrested on a Theft of Property charge, a felony, and transported to the Logan County Detention Center.

A couple of days later on June 2, a person who lives nearby to where the stolen truck was located on State Highway 23 called a tow truck to remove a 2001 Ford F-150 that had been parked on his land.

The tow truck driver had the truck checked to see if it was stolen and it came back stolen out of Franklin County.

Investigators have linked Cundiff to this truck as well and are preparing an affidavit for Theft by Receiving. The investigation continues on at least one other person involved.