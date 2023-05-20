Fort Smith police arrest 2 in connection to shooting

Police say the two had allegedly committed an aggravated robbery when the injury occurred.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two people in Fort Smith have been arrested following a shooting that took place at the 3400 block of Duke Avenue on the morning of Friday, May 19.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) said officers responded to the shooting at around 8:50 a.m. where 18-year-old Caleb France was found injured. France was taken to a local hospital but fled the same night, according to police. Police later found and arrested France along with the 17-year-old.

After investigating, police said France was injured after he and a 17-year-old had allegedly committed an aggravated robbery.

FSPD says this is still an ongoing investigation and more information will be revealed when it is available and appropriate.

