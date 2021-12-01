Two arrested after gunshots erupted in Siloam Springs neighborhood

x
SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas — Officers with the Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) were dispatched to the area of Washington and Jefferson Streets for a report of gunshots heard on Jan. 10 at 7:41 a.m.  

Upon arrival, officers were directed by witnesses to a home along South Washington St. in Siloam Springs and quickly located multiple spent shell casings on the roadway, sidewalk and front porch of the residence. 

Witnesses stated a sedan entered the driveway, and multiple gunshots erupted before the vehicle quickly left the area.

18-year-old Robert “Bobby” Harris of Siloam Springs was identified as a suspect and subsequently taken into custody at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Harris was charged with Aggravated Assault, Committing a Terroristic Act, Discharging a Firearm in the City, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.

On Jan. 11, a second shooter, Travis Harris, was also arrested. 

Travis Harris has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms and Discharging a Firearm in the City. 

Both subjects are currently incarcerated in the Benton County Jail. 

No injuries reported. 

