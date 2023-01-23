Two lucky Arkansans win $25,000 each in lottery

Pierangeli said he was at work when he received a text from Jackpocket saying he won a lottery prize. He plans to pay off debt with his winnings.

ARKANSAS, USA — A Fayetteville man and an Atkins woman are $25,000 richer after winning a lottery prize in drawings from last week.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jonathan Pierangeli and Edna Owens claimed their prize from winning LOTTO tickets at the claim center in Little Rock.

Pierangeli purchased his ticket from Jackpocket Winner’s Corner via the Jackpocket lottery app for last Wednesday’s drawing while Owens purchased her ticket from the Tobacco Town in Atkins for Saturday night’s drawing.

Both players had five of the first six numbers drawn, plus the Bonus Number.

Pierangeli said he was at work when he received a text from Jackpocket saying he won a lottery prize. He plans to pay off debt with his winnings.

Owens told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery that Saturday was the first time she'd ever played LOTTO since it was launched in September. She already had plans to retire in June, and this winning lottery prize will definitely help with that.

The LOTTO jackpot, which is only played and won in Arkansas, is up to $1,338,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Tonight, the Powerball jackpot has surged to $502 million, and the Natural State Jackpot is up to $105,000. The Mega Millions Jackpot stands at $31 million for tomorrow night’s drawing.

