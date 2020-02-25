Turtle Tribe inspiring NWA runners to set their own pace

"We were looking for someone to run with us, but we wanted to be able to be different. We wanted people that could walk and then learn to run and something slow."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Ann and Doug Sayer joined a North West Arkansas running group called the Turtle Tribe about four years ago.

They were training for a half marathon, and they found themselves always towards the back of the group.

Well, this group in the back called themselves the turtles, and soon they began their tribe.

"We were looking for someone to run with us, but we wanted to be able to be different. We wanted people that could walk and then learn to run and something slow," said Sayer.

The couple, along with a dozen others, meets at 5:45 every morning to run. Rain, sleet or shine, they don't miss a day.

"I post the runs five days a week where we run and what time we run. Either Doug or I will be there. It doesn't matter what the weather is like. We want someone to show up and not have someone to not run with," said Sayer.

The Sayers told 5NEWS the Turtle Tribe is unique because strangers become family.

"Anyone can get ahold of us, and we talk to them and if they've never run before that's great one of our biggest policies is no one runs alone," said Sayer

The Turtle Tribe runs around Bentonville every morning. They say the best part is cheering each other on as they grow.