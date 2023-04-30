Carole Baskin visits Turpentine Creek to celebrate sanctuary's 31st anniversary

The Wildlife Refuge Park is also celebrating the passage of the Big Cat Safety Act. Carole Baskin was in Eureka Springs to celebrate the big news.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Carole Baskin was in Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, April 29.

Baskin, famous for her rivalry with Tiger King Star, Joe Exotic, was at Turpentine Creek's 'Feast with the Beasts' event in Eureka Springs on Saturday, April 29.

Dozens gathered in support of the 31st anniversary of Turpentine Creek and the recent passage of the Big Cat Safety Act. But the celebration doesn't stop there, the park has big plans coming this fall.

"Well we're actually developing a 13-and-a-half-acre field and it's a big pasture that we have and it's a big pasture that we have and it's been the prime one of the most special locations we have on this property," said Tanya Smith, President and founder of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Park.

President and Founder Tanya Smith says the expansion plan will feature about 40 habitats and 22 of those cages will be for smaller cats. As of now, the park has nearly 100 cats, 8 bears, and 1 hyena.

"We're hoping that by July we'll be able to get the big cats here. They only have six tigers right now, so we'd like to get those six tigers moved here as soon as possible and then we feel like by October we'll be able to get all the smaller animals here," Smith explained.

In late March, Turpentine Creek announced it will acquire dozens of Carole Baskin's big cats and provide lifetime refuge for the animals.

"The Baskin's had Scott and I to Tampa to celebrate the big cat public safety act getting passed, they another agenda I guess to come and ask us if we would (Turpentine Creek) would take in their 41 cats there," Smith said.

Attendees at this event say the uniqueness of this refuge is its reputation for caring for the animals and providing education to the public. One attendee stated, "It's so important that they rehabilitate animals and they take care of the animals, you know, so many bad things happen people keep cats as pets and put them in cages. and here they're free to live their lives out safely."

Aside from seeing all the animals at the park attendees, we're excited to see Saturday evening's special guests Carole and Howard Baskin. By bringing the cats from Big Cat Rescue in Florida to Arkansas, the Baskins say they want to pay it forward.

"By moving the cats here we will be able to sell the land, and it's worth millions and [we'll] be able to fund much more of these projects," Howard Baskin said.

If you want to visit the new cats, you have to wait. Park officials told 5NEWS the expansion is expected to be complete by October and once it's complete, Baskin's cats will start to come to Northwest Arkansas.

