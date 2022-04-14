Turkey season opening soon with some new rules

With Turkey season is kicking off in a few days, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters in Arkansas and Oklahoma of the new rules for this season.

ARKANSAS, USA — If you are a hunter, turkey season is almost underway in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma, you can start hunting turkey on Saturday, April 16, and in Arkansas on Monday, April 18.

“Nothing gets your hair standing up like a gobbler in a tree,” said Beauchamp Jansen.

Avid hunter Beauchamp Jansen says turkey hunting is something he and his family always look forward to every year.

“It makes me crazy every time I hear it. The closer you get; they are a lot louder than you realize. Those birds can make some crazy noises. Even just hearing the hens cluck and purr in the trees just trying to group up with other ladies. All the different sounds they make, it just amazes me,” said Jansen.

In Arkansas, hunters can only harvest two turkeys and after the first one, hunters have to wait seven days to harvest another one. Hunters in Oklahoma will only be able to harvest one turkey this year because of the declining population.

Jack Jansen says he and his brother and excited to head to Oklahoma to hunt this weekend.

“Going out early morning, it’s still dark out and the turkeys are roosted up in the trees and just start gobbling all over the place and you just here them…and just sitting there getting pumped up. Just hearing those birds gobble and waiting for them to come in, strike a little call and see what happens. A lot of anticipation and excitement,” he said.

Steve Dunlap is the program coordinator at the Ozarks Highland Nature Center in Springdale and he says with all hunting safety is very important. He encourages hunters to wear orange of some type when walking to and from their hunting spot and suggests using hen calls instead of gobbler calls to keep hunters safe.

If you want to know where the best place is to find a turkey, Dunlap has some suggestions.

“What hunters need to be looking for are roosting sights which are tall trees because the turkeys like to get up in the trees at night. And then open areas for the quart ship and the strutting and also these open areas are good for them to find their food and water,” said Dunlap.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says more than 6,700 turkeys were harvested last season and they expect even more to be harvested this year.

In Oklahoma, hunting season opens this Saturday, April 16, and ends a month later on May 16th. In Arkansas, the season opens on Monday and closes on April 26th in Benton and Washington Counties. For all the other counties in our area, it closes on May 8th.

