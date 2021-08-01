Turkey production decline could impact holiday season

Holiday dinners later this year might be impacted by a decline in turkey production.

Holiday dinners later this year might be impacted by a decline in turkey production due to several factors, according to James Mitchell, extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Mitchell said factors related to COVID-19 are expected to affect the price and availability of whole turkeys and other poultry products this holiday season.

“The first is overall turkey production,” Mitchell said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is forecasting a 1.5% decline in turkey production from 2020, falling by 84 million pounds. The decline, coupled with gradually shrinking cold storage inventories, has led to a 13% rise in the cost of frozen whole hens, averaging about $1.16 a pound.