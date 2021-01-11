Turkey processors report tighter supplies, higher prices for holiday birds

Consumer Reports estimates turkey prices will rise between 10% and 15% this holiday season and they could be the most expensive on record.

Turkey is the main feature on Thanksgiving Day for many U.S. families but following a year of supply chain issues, inflationary prices, and workforce shortages, turkey industry executives say consumers will pay more and smaller birds are in short supply.

Consumer Reports estimates turkey prices will rise between 10% and 15% this holiday season over a year ago and they could be the most expensive on record. Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain recently said Thanksgiving turkey will be harder to find and prices will be higher. He said Butterball, which has farmers and processing operations in Arkansas, does not expect there to be a shortage of turkeys, but there will be fewer small birds this year.

“Consumers should go out to the stores and get them as early as you can,” he said. “We have heard from many of our retailers who are ordering additional turkeys now because sales have been brisk a little earlier than usual,” Jandrain said. ”We do expect a pretty significant sell-through this season.”