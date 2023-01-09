x
Bella Vista announces 2-week road closure for tunnel construction

The closure will start on Monday, Sept. 11, and is estimated to remain closed for two weeks.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The City of Bella Vista announced the closure of a section of Manchester Drive due to construction.

Officials say the tunnel under construction is the same one announced in May of this year but was delayed by the contractor, according to the city. 

The closure is between Blakeney Lane and Finchley Lane. It will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 11 and is estimated to remain closed for two weeks. 

Drivers will be rerouted "along Latshaw Drive to Dartmoor Road," officials say. The city will update residents on the progress and those who wish to receive alerts via text can do so by texting BELLAVISTA (one word) to 888-924-1255.

This project is weather permitting and any delays will be announced. 

Credit: City of Bella Vista

CLOSURE DELAYED: A section of Manchester Drive, between Blakeney Lane and Finchley Lane, will be FULLY CLOSED starting...

Posted by City of Bella Vista, Arkansas on Friday, September 1, 2023

