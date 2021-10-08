Tuesday's Naturals game against Frisco Roughriders postponed

The game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Rangers organization.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday's (Aug. 10) Naturals game against the Frisco Roughriders has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Rangers organization.

"We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts," the Naturals said in a press release.

Further updates will be provided as details become available.

All tickets for Tuesday (Aug. 10) are eligible, per the Naturals’ official exchange policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular-season home game this season.

All exchanges need to be done in person during normal operating hours.