White House will be lit in blue tonight to celebrate Peace Officers Memorial Day

President Trump calls on all Governors to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Peace Officers Memorial Day is celebrated every year on May 15 in the United States to pay tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

President Trump issued a proclamation on Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week 2020.

In the proclamation he stated:

“On behalf of our grateful Nation, we proudly recognize the more than 900,000 sworn members of law enforcement for their resolve and dedication in the face of dangerous uncertainty. The thoughts and prayers of our Nation are with them and their families, and we will always owe them our appreciation and support.

By a joint resolution approved October 1, 1962, as amended (Public Law 87-726, 76 Stat. 676), and by section 1 of Public Law 105-225 (36 U.S.C. 136-137), the President has been authorized and requested to designate May 15 of each year as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week in which it falls as “Police Week.”

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2020, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 10 through May 16, 2020, as Police Week.

In honor of our hardworking law enforcement officers, Melania and I will light the White House in blue on May 15, 2020. I call upon all Americans to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

I also call on the Governors of the States and Territories and officials of other areas subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day. I further encourage all Americans to display the flag from their homes and businesses on that day.”

To read the entire proclamation click HERE.

Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world gather in Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

National Police Week draws between 25,000 to 40,000 attendees.