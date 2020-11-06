x
Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers

President Trump says his administration will not even consider changing the Army base names.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C., is shown. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases like North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers associated by some with the racism of that tumultuous time. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump says he is ruling out changing the name of Army bases named for Confederate Army officers. 

This comes two days after Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated he is open to a discussion of such changes, which have been urged by prominent retired Army officers and others. 

The issue has arisen periodically but is gaining new attention as the nation wrestles with questions of race after the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police. 

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, "My administration will not even consider" changing those Army base names.

