x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Trump endorses Tim Griffin in AG bid

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lt. Governor Tim Griffin in his bid for Arkansas Attorney General.

JOHNSON, Ark. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lt. Governor Tim Griffin in his bid for Arkansas Attorney General.

Trump issued the following statement on Friday (March 5), saying Griffin was his choice in the 2022 race.

“Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, who is running for Attorney General, is a highly respected Army Veteran who will always fight for the great people of Arkansas. Tim will be tough on Crime, defend our Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave Men and Women of Law Enforcement. Tim Griffin has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Click here to continue reading from our content partners Talk Business & Politics. 

RELATED: Lt. Gov. Griffin explains switch to AG, plans to endorse in governor’s primary

RELATED: Arkansas Governor's race heats up with Democrat joining the mix, while one Republican exits