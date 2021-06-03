Trump endorses Tim Griffin in AG bid

JOHNSON, Ark. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lt. Governor Tim Griffin in his bid for Arkansas Attorney General.
Trump issued the following statement on Friday (March 5), saying Griffin was his choice in the 2022 race.
“Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, who is running for Attorney General, is a highly respected Army Veteran who will always fight for the great people of Arkansas. Tim will be tough on Crime, defend our Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave Men and Women of Law Enforcement. Tim Griffin has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
