True Grit 105 bike ride held in Fort Smith this weekend

The bike ride benefits the Backpack Program which feeds kids in need throughout the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith held its 13th Annual True Grit 105 bike ride on Saturday, June 17.

The event started at 7 a.m. at Fort Chaffee Historic District. Cyclists rode a 105-mile bike ride to benefit the Backpack Program at the Community Services Clearinghouse (CSC).

The Backpack Program sends home food every Friday during the school year to over 2400 children in need.

Tami Khuns with CSC says the cost of the program has been rising in the last two years.

"I mean, you know when you go to the grocery store, how expensive it has been so that has affected our program as well," said Khuns.

A 35% increase has affected the Backpack Program raising it to almost $3 a bag, according to CSC.

According to the CSC website, backpacks include:

Juice

Cereal

Pudding

Fruit cups

Crackers

Treats

Meat sticks or Vienna sausages for protein

As the event came to an end, participants enjoyed free pizza and drinks. To learn more about the Backpack Program, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device