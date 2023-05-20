True Crime Fest NWA held in Rogers, features unsolved murder of Melissa Witt

True Crime Fest NWA, is a first of its kind event that helps shed light on cold cases of those who are still missing by telling their stories.

ROGERS, Ark. — A first-of-its-kind event is taking place at the Rogers Convention Center on Saturday, May 20.

True Crime Fest NWA, is an event that helps shed light on cold cases of those who are still missing by telling their stories. It also recognizes the hard work of those that are working to solve their cases.

True Crime Fest NWA is hosted by All the Lost Girls, a nonprofit organization founded in memory of Melissa Witt. Melissa Witt was a Fort Smith native whose body was found in 1995. Her murder has yet to be solved and her case was the focus of this year's event.

Speakers included:

Melissa Witt Investigative Team

Nic Edwards (present virtually)

Karen Steward

United States of Murder

Lance Reenstierna and Jennifer Amell from Crawlspace Media

Charlotte Hopper

Cherry with the Crimepedia Podcast

George Jared

Deep Dark Secrets Podcast

James Renner

Catherine Townsend

All of the money raised in this event will be going to All the Lost Girls.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets at the door are $100, or free to active and retired law enforcement and their families. Tickets vary in price online.

