Truck smashes into Phat Tire Bike Shop in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — A pickup truck crashed into Phat Tire Bike Shop in Rogers Monday (April 20) morning.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, the driver had a medical issue when he lost control.

The driver was checked by first responders and released.

Phat Tire Bike Shop was not open at the time of the crash.

The truck took down one wall of the shop and hit the service counter.