Truck flies off Bella Vista overpass, leaving two people hospitalized

Two people have been hospitalized after their truck flew off the Bella Vista Bypass on I-49, on Thursday, May 19.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Two people are in the hospital after their truck flew off an overpass on I-49, on Thursday, May 19.

According to the City of Bella Vista Communications Director, the truck was traveling on I-49 around 2:45 p.m. near the Arkansas-Missouri border when it went off of the Bella Vista Bypass and hit the ground below.

It is reported a female passenger was thrown from the truck and airlifted to a hospital. The male driver was also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Both of the passenger's conditions are unknown.

Police are investigating why the truck left the roadway.

