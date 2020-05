A truck drove through the front of the T&T Diner in Springdale Friday morning.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A truck drove through the front of the T&T Diner in Springdale Friday (May 1) morning.

The diner owner's family told 5NEWS no one inside was hurt.

The driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

It's unclear at this time what caused the driver of the truck to crash into the building.

T&T Diner is located at 412, Sonora Acres Wc 595, in Springdale.