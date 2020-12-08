The Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Arkansas begins on Sept. 13

The event raises money for Special Olympics Arkansas, and the goal is for Arkansas Convoy partners to reach 48 states in 14 days.

ARKANSAS, Ark — Special Olympics Arkansas posted to its Facebook page, “Calling all Trucking Companies! There is still time to register for our 2020 Convoy Challenge.”

The Truck Convoy for Special Olympics (TCSO) is a celebration of the trucking industry and its support of Special Olympics.

2020 will be a very unique celebration, but Special Olympics Arkansas says it is determined to make sure that 2020 Is successful.

TCSO will be held on Sept. 13-26.

The goal is for Arkansas Convoy partners to reach 48 states in 14 days.

The Fort Smith Police Department shared, “2020 has been a challenge in many areas, but we greatly admire the service organizations that continue to find innovative ways of doing their thing. Help our friends at Special Olympics Arkansas out if you can!”

Register for the 2020 Truck Convoy Challenge before Aug. 19 and get these awesome shirts:

The entry fee per truck is $100.

Click HERE to register.

Types of vehicles required: