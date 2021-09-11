Trial delayed for Van Buren woman charged in connection to daughter's death

Eva Millard is charged with permitting abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor. Her trial has been delayed until next year.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The trial of a Crawford County woman charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old child was set to start this week but was delayed.

Eva Millard is charged with permitting abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor. Millard's daughter Olivia Soto died in 2019 at her home in Van Buren, four days after her second birthday.

The girl's stepfather, Jordan Shreeve, was arrested for the crime and charged with murder. A jury found him not guilty earlier this year.