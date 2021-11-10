Tree giveaway to be held in Siloam Springs

Residents interested in receiving a tree must provide proof of residency through a utility bill.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The City of Siloam Springs is hosting a tree giveaway for residents on Oct. 30.

The event will be held at 8 a.m. at the parking lot across from the Siloam Springs Public library located at 205 E. Jefferson St.

Residents will need to show proof of residency through a utility bill in order to receive a tree. The limit is two trees per household.

This event is held in an effort to increase and diversify the region's tree canopy.

The Walton Family Foundation provided more than $1.3 million to plant 1,239 new trees and give away 5,375 trees to Northwest Arkansas residents.