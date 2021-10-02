Trash pickup delayed in Rogers & Fayetteville Wednesday

Trash collection in both cities on Wednesday has been delayed due to icy conditions on roads.

ROGERS, Ark. — Trash pickup has been delayed in Rogers and Fayetteville on Wednesday, Feb. 10, due to icy conditions on city streets and rural roads.

The City of Rogers announced that Orion Waste Solutions had canceled all services for Wednesday due to inclement weather, and Orion offices are closed.

Trash pickup in Rogers will be delayed for one day for the rest of the week (e.g., services for Wednesday will happen Thursday, services for Thursday will run Friday, and services for Friday will run Saturday).

More information about the delays in trash pickup in Rogers can be found on the Orion Waste Solutions' website.

The City of Fayetteville also announced that recycling and trash collection services through the city's Recycling and Trash Collection Division had been suspended for Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Trash and recycling collection will resume in Fayetteville once road conditions allow for safe collection, Brian Pugh, Waste Reduction Coordinator, said.

Residents who usually have their trash and recycling picked up on Wednesday in Fayetteville are encouraged to leave their recycling bins and trash carts curbside for collection.

The transfer station at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville will also be closed to the public on Wednesday.