Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services.

Springdale

Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services.

Fayetteville

Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

Rogers

Monday: Service will run the following week on Monday, February 6. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week.

Service will run the following week on Monday, February 6. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week. Tuesday: Service will run the following week on Tuesday, February 7. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week.

Service will run the following week on Tuesday, February 7. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week. Wednesday: Service will run the following week on Monday, February 8. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week.

Service will run the following week on Monday, February 8. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week. Thursday: Service will run the following week on Thursday, February 9. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week.

Service will run the following week on Thursday, February 9. Drivers will take additional bagged trash due to weather issues this week. Friday: Service will run Friday, February 3, as scheduled.

If residents can't wait until next week, you can bring bagged trash for free to 848 Hwy 264 E, Springdale, AR (Bethel Heights office). The hours to bring these bags are:

Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon

"Only bagged trash (to avoid blowing litter) and a maximum of 6 bags per resident are permitted. Residents will need to bring their driver’s license with a Rogers address or their driver’s license and a Rogers Water bill if the address on their driver’s license isn’t a Rogers address," the City of Rogers said in a Facebook post.

Bentonville

Republic Services, the waste management company in Bentonville, will continue to suspend service Thursday, Feb. 2 due to the icy secondary streets and parking lots. Extra trash cans or bags can be placed next to the cart for collection next week on the customer's regular collection day.

Van Buren

The City of Van Buren announced that The Yard Waste Recycle Facility will be closed Saturday, Feb. 4.

Fort Smith

The City of Fort Smith said that if they can't collect residents' trash on Thursday, Feb. 2, that it will be collected on Friday and Friday collections will be collected on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Services are limited based on the conditions.

