Multi-million dollar carpentry training facility opening in Arkansas

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A new training facility is set to open in Arkansas on Wednesday that will allow apprentices to learn a new skill.

The Arkansas-Oklahoma Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Trust recently announced the grand opening of its new 35,000-square-foot facility in Russellville.

Some of the nation’s newest carpenters and millwrights will be trained right here in Arkansas through a new debt-free program.

Brian Spradley, a training director for the Arkansas-Oklahoma Carpenters Apprenticeship, said that the company has been around for about 100 years in Russellville on the south side of town.

However, this new facility will be close to three times that size, with the addition of classrooms and a computer lab.

Spradley explained that while the apprenticeship is great for high schoolers, they welcome people of all ages and genders to try it and are excited to put more eyes on the industry.

“Being able to show off what we do have and what we do offer here, I mean, a lot of people do not know about us, you know, and just showing that we do have some of the best skilled and trained men and women in this industry and we can provide that skill table for them," he said.

The grand opening kicks off at 4 p.m. at 340 North Shamrock Boulevard in Russellville.

During the opening ceremony, there will be a building dedication and attendees will be able to hear from Arkansas Secretary of Labor and Licensing Daryl Bassett and Mayor Fred Teague. Afterward, there will be an open house with tours of the facility.