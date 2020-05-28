x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Train derails in Fort Smith near Wheeler Ave.

According to a witness, there has been a train derailment near Wheeler Avenue & I Street in Fort Smith.
Credit: KFSM

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a witness, a train has derailed near Wheeler Ave and I Street in Fort Smith Thursday (May 28).

Kansas City Southern said that two train cars derailed. It's unclear at this time what caused the train cars to derail. 

Sebastian County Emergency Management said there is no danger to the public. A small amount of carbon dioxide is leaking from one of the train cars, but not enough to cause dangerous conditions. 

Local hazmat teams are at the scene monitoring the situation. Members of the Fort Smith Fire Department are at the scene as well. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

RELATED: Officials say Fort Smith has plenty of COVID-19 tests, just not as many people need it

RELATED: Fort Smith Convention Center reopening for events in June