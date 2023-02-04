Fort Smith Fire Department responds to train car fire

The fire is underway near South E. Street near Hope Campus.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department is responding to a train car fire that is underway near South E. Street near Hope Campus.

No information has been released on this incident as crews work to put out the fire.

5NEWS is working to learn more about this incident.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

