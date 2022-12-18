Traffic light down on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, delays expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A traffic light malfunction is causing traffic delays in Fort Smith Sunday, Dec. 18, afternoon.
The traffic light on 70th and Rogers is not working and the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is directing traffic at this time.
FSPD says there is no estimated time on when it will get fixed and suggests drivers consider alternate routes if traveling through that area.
As of now, delays are expected until further notice.
