Traffic blocked after pedestrian struck on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are blocking traffic on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police PIO, the person was hit where South 58th Street and Rogers Avenue connect.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It's believed they suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.

Fort Smith Police say traffic will be impacted for the next hour or two while the reconstruction team takes scans of the scene.