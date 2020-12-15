x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Traffic blocked after pedestrian struck on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It's believed they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are blocking traffic on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. 

Credit: KFSM

According to Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police PIO, the person was hit where South 58th Street and Rogers Avenue connect. 

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It's believed they suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell. 

Fort Smith Police say traffic will be impacted for the next hour or two while the reconstruction team takes scans of the scene. 

Keep up with the latest traffic conditions where you live here

RELATED: Downtown Fort Smith truck traffic relief ideas could include another bridge

RELATED: ArDOT to investigate curve in Crawford County where several people have died in crashes