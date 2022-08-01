Traffic up almost 25% at Fort Smith Regional Airport, still below pre-pandemic activity

Enplanements at the airport in the first seven months of 2022 totals 35,427, up 24.8% compared with the same period in 2021.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Traffic at the Fort Smith Regional Airport is slowly recovering from COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in 2020, and Airport Director Michael Griffin estimates a new connection to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport or a major northeast hub could happen in 2023.

Enplanements at the airport in the first seven months of 2022 totals 35,427, up 24.8% compared with the same period in 2021. The total is down 52% compared with the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic hit when enplanements totaled 95,670 for the year. July 2022 enplanements were 5,823, up 14.9% compared with 5,068 in July 2021.

U.S. enplanements through May totaled 76.108 million, the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Transportation, up 31.3% compared with the same period in 2021.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device