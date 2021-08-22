Traffic Alert: Sunday Along I-49

Hundreds of motorcycles here are ready to take off for the 15th annual legacy run for fallen veterans.

ROGERS, Ark. — At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday (August 22) hundreds of motorcyclists and army veterans will be lined up outside of the Harley Davidson on Hudson Road in Rogers.

“Close to about 200 motorcycles and several support vehicles,” said Matthew Herndon, deputy director for the National American Legion of Riders. The support vehicles include escorts and police cars. “We’re getting on I-49 S. heading towards the Van Buren, Fort Smith exit there.”

Hundreds of motorcycles will fill the interstate and roads around the time many are headed to Sunday service.

“It’s a lot of bikes. And it’s really a nice sight to see,” said Patrick Phillips, department director for American Legion of Riders.

However, drivers are urged not to get distracted. However, they are asked to put safety first and leave early if need.

“We want our riders to be safe and to have a safe avenue to travel as they’re going,” Herndon said. He also says he wants spectators to stay safe as well and wave hello as they pass by. “We us on,” Herndon said. “Give us a lot of support, lots of high-fives as we’re going down Hudson Road to I-49,” Herndon continued.

“It’s not a race. It is truly an enjoyable ride,” Phillips added. Saying safety for all is their priority. “Safety first. That’s our goal. We do it very safely, we take our time.”

This is the first time this will be taking place in Rogers. It is encouraged to prepare for your route tomorrow. The American Legion of Riders mentioned they don’t plan on taking up more than two lanes while on the highway.