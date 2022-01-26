Tractor Supply to build distribution center in Maumelle and create around 450 jobs

The new distribution center for Tractor Supply is expected to create around 450 jobs by the end of 2023.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Tractor Supply Company announced Wednesday that the company will build a new distribution center in Maumelle, which is expected to create over 450 jobs by the end of 2023.

Construction on the 900,00 square foot center is scheduled to being in the middle of 2022. The distribution center will service around 250 stores.

“Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our tenth distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Maumelle community,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In support of our Life Out Here Strategy, this new distribution center is a significant investment to help serve our growing store base and online sales as we build a strong, relevant company for the future."

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state has a "dedicated and skilled workforce that is ready to meet Tractor Supply Company's needs as they embark on this newest expansion."

Tractor Supply currently has 34 stores in Arkansas and over 2,000 stores across 49 states.