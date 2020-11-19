x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local

Toy Insider reveals 2020's hottest toys

This year’s hand-picked selections represent an extensive variety of open-ended toys to keep kids busy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV spoke with the Toy Insider to see what toys are popular with kids for the 2020 holiday season.

This year’s hand-picked selections represent an extensive variety of open-ended toys to keep kids busy; screen-free playthings filled with educational value; toys that promote diversity, sustainability, and accessibility; and affordable toys that fit any budget, among many more categories that are sure to please kids of all ages this holiday season.

24V REALTREE UTV (DYNACRAFT)

● This powerful ride is decked out in custom Realtree camouflage graphics and includes working front headlights. ● Kids can use the front rack and rear cargo storage compartment to haul and store materials needed for their adventure! ● Ages: 3+ ● MSRP: $398.00 ● Available: Walmart.com

DISNEY FROZEN 2 MAGIC IN MOTION ELSA DOLL (JAKKS PACIFIC)

● Elsa sings “Show Yourself” from Disney’s Frozen 2 , while her head and mouth really move in synchronization to the music and an enchanting light show displays through her iconic final outfit. ● Elsa’s outfit includes a beautiful, shimmering white dress, with hints of purples and blues, and a delicate sheer, winged cape. ● To add to this look, Elsa’s classic blonde hair is stunning as it cascades down her back, offering extra hair play fun! ● Ages: 3+ ● MSRP: $59.99 ● Available: Target, Walmart

PINKFONG BABY SHARK DANCING DJ (WOWWEE)

● With Dance Detection Technology, when you move and groove, the Baby Shark Dancing DJ will dance with you! ● The Dancing DJ plays seven fun Baby Shark songs and popular remixes. ● Turn your playroom into a dance floor with the three interactive games: Dance, Play, and Learn. ● In the Dance Game, dance along with Baby Shark to collect Star Point. In the Play Game, watch and listen for Baby Shark’s instructions - like “Freeze!” Stay frozen or Baby Shark will know if you move. In the Learn Game, learn your ABC’s and 123’s while singing and dancing with Baby Shark! ● Ages: 2+ ● MSRP: $39.99 ● Available: Major retailers

SPIROGRAPH SCRATCH & SHIMMER (PLAYMONSTER)

● Elevate the art of Spirograph to a whole new level! ● Kids can create amazing designs using the stylus tool, deluxe non-slip ring, and glittery gears to scratch beautiful designs on special coated paper. ● Add an artistic touch to almost anything with sparkly or rainbow scratch stickers. ● Kids can use their own pens with the pieces to draw Spirograph designs on regular paper.

● Ages: 8+ ● MSRP: $19.99 ● Available: Target, Amazon

POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME BATTLE ACADEMY (THE POKÉMON CO.)

● Battle Academy is the first-ever board game adaptation of the Pokémon Trading Card Game! ● Trainers young and old can easily master the basics of the Pokémon TCG. ● Includes a two-player game board, three 60-card decks, tutorial guides, and gameplay accessories. ● Features a code card that allows Trainers to enjoy the Pokémon TCG digitally through the free-to-play Pokémon Trading Card Game Online experience on iOS, Android, and Pokemon.com. ● Ages: 6+ ● MSRP: $19.99 ● Available: Target, GameStop, Best Buy