Tourism report shows travel expenditures in Arkansas during 2019 were up 4.2%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Tourism continued to have a strong economic impact on Arkansas in 2019. Data released from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism showed just under 69,000 worked directly within Arkansas’ travel industry in 2019, a 1.4% increase over 2018.

“And these ambassadors greeted more than 36 million visitors to The Natural State in 2019, a 10.2% increase,” a press release said.

The Division of Tourism’s 2019 economic impact report, shows tourism remains a vital part of Arkansas’ economy. Total travel expenditures were up 4.2% in 2019 throughout the state. The 2% tourism tax rose 7.5% over 2018.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

