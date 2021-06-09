Touch-A-Truck returns to Fort Smith for the first time since 2018 on June 18

The free child safety and wellness event could not be held in 2019 due to the historic flood or in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — United Way of Fort Smith Area announced Touch-A-Truck is returning to Fort Smith for the first time since 2018.

Touch-A-Truck is a free child safety and wellness event that gives children an opportunity to see trucks and vehicles up close and from the inside and is taking place on June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Van Buren High School.

"We are so happy to be able to host Touch-A-Truck this year," said Mitzy Little, Marketing Director for the United Way of Fort Smith Area. Little added, "Children and parents have missed this event. It will be so fun to see the excitement on the faces of the children; they love this event so much!" In case of inclement weather, follow our social media for any changes.

Touch-A-Truck provides children of all ages with the opportunity to see, touch, and explore life-size vehicles while interacting with community support leaders such as police officers, firefighters, construction workers, military personnel, and many more! You can expect to see construction and farm equipment, safety and transportation vehicles, motorcycles, emergency vehicles, the Air Evac Helicopter, and military vehicles.

Arvest Bank will present a check to United Way of Fort Smith Area announcing the donation amount from their Million Meals campaign, as well as grill hot dogs for lunch. The event also serves an educational value on top of being great entertainment for the children. There will be several tables set up with literature available on a wide variety of child safety and wellness topics.