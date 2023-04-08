Tortoises in NWA looking for a loving home

Grumpy and Pico are two Sulcata tortoises, about 10 years old, who are looking for a new home.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two tortoises in Northwest Arkansas are looking for a new family. The Fayetteville Animal Services made a courtesy Facebook post to help find them a loving home.

The Sulcata tortoises are named Grumpy and Pico, and they are approximately 10 years old. Their genders are not known. Grumpy is approximately 12-15 inches long and Pico is approximately 9-12 inches long.

The post says the tortoises are adventurous and full of personality. They tend to run to people because they think they're getting snacks. They enjoy roaming the backyard and eating grass.

If you are interested in adopting these tortoises, Fayetteville Animal Services has more information here.

