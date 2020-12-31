x
Topping off ceremony held for future Arts on Main in downtown Van Buren

The project is 55% to 60% complete and hopefully will be finished by July.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Center for Art Education in Van Buren held a Topping Off Ceremony Tuesday morning (Dec. 29) for the new art center to be located on historic Main Street in downtown Van Buren.

The ceremony represented a milestone in the construction of its new CAE facilities, said Jane Owen, CAE executive director. 

The new facility will be a move of nine blocks from the CAE location at 104 N.13th St. to its future home adjoining the King Opera House on Main Street.

Construction started in late 2019 on the center house. 

Beshears Construction of Fort Smith filed for a commercial remodel building permit with the city of Van Buren on Nov. 27, 2019, indicating the project would cost $5.8 million. 

The total project cost, including furniture, fixtures and equipment, is around $7 million.

To read more of this story, visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

